School board to hold special meeting tonight on Maine St.

A Special Meeting of the Churchill County Board of School Trustees will be held 5:30 p. m. tonight at the Maine Street Cafe, 810 S Maine St.

The following items are scheduled to be discussed at the public meeting:

For Discussion Only: The Board will complete the Board’s Self-Evaluation Questionnaire according to Policy and Regulation 8349.0.

For Discussion Only: The Board members will discuss their vision,

priorities, and goals for the District, including, without limitation, matters concerning: student achievement, curriculum, fiscal issues, facilities, technology, professional development, District operations, Board operations, personnel, and other areas.