School Board Trustees recognize FFA

Churchill County School District Board of Trustees recognized Churchill County High School's Future Farmers of America Agricultural Mechanics Team for placing first in FFA State competition.

Senior Luis Orozco placed first in state, followed by Craig Clark, placing second, along with their team whom includes Sterling Lee and Conner McGowan.

Clark and Orozco also were awarded scholarships from the Universal Technical Institute during the board meeting, ranging $3,000-5,000.

The FFA also awarded $23,000 in scholarships to students during the high school's Scholarship Awards night.

Other agenda items approved Wednesday:

The Board also approved to open a position for a Human Resources Director.

Trustees are planning to update experience and description to assist new incoming Superintendent Summer Stephens, but also to fulfill duties without relying on oversight.

Stephens, from Weston County School District No. 7 in Upton, Wyo., was selected to appoint the position in April. She announced her resignation at the WCSD Wednesday night as she negotiated and signed the contract with CCSD trustees.

Stephens' first day in the district is July 1 with an annual salary of $142,000.