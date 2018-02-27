School District begins search for new superintendent
February 27, 2018
The Churchill County School District Board of Trustees has hired a consultant to conduct a Superintendent search to fill a vacancy by incumbent Sandra Sheldon's retirement at the end of the school year.
Please join the district's efforts to select an excellent superintendent by taking a brief online survey available on the school district's website "churchillcsd.com" through Saturday, March 3.
Look for the announcement about the Superintendent Search and click on the survey link.
The survey will only take about five minutes to complete and responses are collected by the Search Consultant.
The school board anticipates discussing the information at its board meeting on March 7, at 6 p.m., where the public will have a chance to offer comments before the board adopts a set of qualifications.
