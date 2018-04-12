Scientists just love studying dogs

As I have mentioned before, I love science, especially when it pertains to man's best friend. It occurred to me that I read more articles about dogs in research than cats and I wondered why. One of the main reasons is that there are more dog breeds. Dogs have about 400 different breeds compared to 40 cat breeds. I found that fact astonishing. How did that happen?

Domestication of dogs took place in an amazingly short period of time. A few ancestral wolves gave rise to all domestic dogs. During the Victorian period, many breeds were produced with much inbreeding. Scientists are still trying to get a handle on the genetics involved.

One reason why dogs are studied is because they get many of the same cancers humans do. Because dogs have been domesticated for many generations, it is possible for researchers to study inherited diseases. Dogs have a shorter lifespan, so many generations can be studied in the same time as one human's life.

Another factor is that dogs are similar to humans in many ways that are just now being recognized. A recent study at Duke University reveled that our brain centers react the same as a dog's when exposed to certain stimulus. I suspect as science unlocks the bridge between man and dog we will be amazed to find many more similarities and maybe a cure for cancer.

Scientist or not, I love being with Watson and learning how to be dog's best friend.

