Scouts break in new pinewood derby track

The Fallon Cub Scout Pack 38 got to break in a state-of-the-art pinewood derby track at its annual pinewood derby on Jan. 27 at the Epworth Methodist Church Wolf Center.

The new aluminum track was donated by the Lions Club, which contributed $2,412 for its purchase.

Pack 38 said it's already planning another race for all ages this summer. The "outlaw" event will feature fewer rules and restrictions.

The 2018 Pinewood Derby winners are as follows:

Overall Pack — Austin Thibodaux, first; Jacob Porteous, second; Atticus Mayer, third.

Den 1 (4th grade) — William McNeill, first; Jesse Hancock, second; Ashton Simar, third.

Den 2 (5th grade) — Anthony, first; Justin Stralo, second; Tony Aja, third.

Den 3 (1st grade) — Stephen Maffi, first; Jack Fetch, second; Jace Slentz, third.

Den 4 (2nd grade) — Kylend Powell, first; Bryson Powell, second; Zachary Larsen, third.

Den 5 (3rd grade) — Christian Benham, first; Tayven Martinez, second; Logan Heckathorn, third.

Den 6 (Kinder) — Cole Powell, first.

Best Workmanship — Zandar Sheldon-Davis.