Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto meets with local Democrats

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto recently met with a group of local Democrats to hear their concerns and share what she's doing in Washington, D.C.

On May 3, Cortez Masto met with members of the Churchill County Democratic Central Committee at the Old Post Office for more than an hour. Several CCHS Young Democrats also attended.

Cortez Masto took several questions from attendees; she was especially interested in what the high school students, all seniors, had to say about the issues.

One of their chief concerns was the cost of higher education, since they are all about to enter college. She said she and the Democrats in Congress are working hard to save Pell grants and other programs college students can use to help pay for their education.

The students also expressed their concern about losing several Advanced Placement classes at the high school, losses which will affect future high school students in a negative way.

Cortez Masto explained that school curriculum is a local issue, which she can't directly influence, but she encouraged the students to become politically active and hold all elected officials accountable.

This weekend, Cortez Masto returns to Washington, D.C., where she and fellow Democrats will be fighting to protect net neutrality. She's enjoyed her time back home in Nevada, especially touring a local dairy farm here in Churchill County.

She assured all attendees that she will continue working to help Nevada.

After the question session, Sen. Cortez Masto met with attendees one-on-one.