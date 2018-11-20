Senior lunch menu for Nov. 26-30
November 20, 2018
William N. Pennington Life Center
(Churchill County Senior Center)
952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406
775-423-7096
Monday-Friday
Monday: Sloppy Joe on a bun, three bean salad, cooked carrots, baked bananas
Tuesday: Chicken tostada with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onion, refried beans, pineapple chunks
Wednesday: Herb baked chicken, baked potato, small green beans, creamy coleslaw, sliced pears
Thursday: Liver and onions or chopped beef, mashed potatoes, steamed cauliflower, fruit ambrosia
Friday: Chili cheese and broccoli, baked potato, mixed berries with whipped cream