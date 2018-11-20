 Senior lunch menu for Nov. 26-30 | NevadaAppeal.com

Senior lunch menu for Nov. 26-30

William N. Pennington Life Center

(Churchill County Senior Center)

952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406

775-423-7096

Monday-Friday

Monday: Sloppy Joe on a bun, three bean salad, cooked carrots, baked bananas

Tuesday: Chicken tostada with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onion, refried beans, pineapple chunks

Wednesday: Herb baked chicken, baked potato, small green beans, creamy coleslaw, sliced pears

Thursday: Liver and onions or chopped beef, mashed potatoes, steamed cauliflower, fruit ambrosia

Friday: Chili cheese and broccoli, baked potato, mixed berries with whipped cream