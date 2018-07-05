Senior Menus
July 5, 2018
William N. Pennington Life Center
(Churchill County Senior Center)
952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406
775-423-7096
Monday-Friday
Monday: Indian tacos with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, refried beans and fruit cup
Tuesday: Baked chicken breast, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, Spinach salad and oatmeal date bar
Wednesday: BBQ beef sandwich, corn on the cob, steamed spinach, creamy coleslaw, citrus delight, birthday cake
Thursday: Hawaiian chicken meatballs with pineapple over rice steamed broccoli and lemon pudding
Friday: Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links and banana