 Senior Menus | NevadaAppeal.com

Senior Menus

William N. Pennington Life Center

(Churchill County Senior Center)

952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406

775-423-7096

Monday-Friday

Monday: Indian tacos with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, refried beans and fruit cup

Tuesday: Baked chicken breast, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, Spinach salad and oatmeal date bar

Wednesday: BBQ beef sandwich, corn on the cob, steamed spinach, creamy coleslaw, citrus delight, birthday cake

Thursday: Hawaiian chicken meatballs with pineapple over rice steamed broccoli and lemon pudding

Friday: Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links and banana