 Senior Menus | NevadaAppeal.com

Senior Menus

William N. Pennington Life Center

(Churchill County Senior Center)

952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406

775-423-7096

Monday-Friday

Monday: Soup of the day, chicken salad sandwich, lettuce, tomato, cottage cheese, sliced peaches

Tuesday: Soup of the day, pepper steak, brown rice pilaf, tomatoes vinaigrette, spiced applesauce

Wednesday: Soup of the day, liver and onions or chicken breast, sweet potatoes, steamed broccoli, fruited Jell-O

Thursday: Soup of the day, herb baked chicken, baked potato, small green beans, creamy coleslaw, sliced pears

Friday: Soup of the day, chili dogs, sweet potato fries, carrot sticks with ranch dressing, fresh oranges