Senior Menus
July 12, 2018
William N. Pennington Life Center
(Churchill County Senior Center)
952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406
775-423-7096
Monday-Friday
Monday: Soup of the day, chicken salad sandwich, lettuce, tomato, cottage cheese, sliced peaches
Tuesday: Soup of the day, pepper steak, brown rice pilaf, tomatoes vinaigrette, spiced applesauce
Wednesday: Soup of the day, liver and onions or chicken breast, sweet potatoes, steamed broccoli, fruited Jell-O
Thursday: Soup of the day, herb baked chicken, baked potato, small green beans, creamy coleslaw, sliced pears
Friday: Soup of the day, chili dogs, sweet potato fries, carrot sticks with ranch dressing, fresh oranges