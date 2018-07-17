Senior Menus

William N. Pennington Life Center

(Churchill County Senior Center)

952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406

775-423-7096

Monday-Friday

Monday: Soup of the day, spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, bread sticks and applesauce

Recommended Stories For You

Tuesday: Soup of the day, baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, steamed carrots and pineapple tidbits

Wednesday: Soup of the day, baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach and Chantilly fruit cup

Thursday: Soup of the day, chicken tostada with lettuce, cheese, tomato, onion, refried beans and pineapple chunks

Friday: Soup of the day, fish sandwich on a bun with cheese, lettuce, tomato, steak fries and mandarin oranges