 senior menus | NevadaAppeal.com

senior menus

Churchill County Senior Center

310 E. Court St Fallon, NV 89406 775-423-7096

Menu and Activity Schedule

Monday

Sloppy joe on a bun

Three-bean salad

Cooked carrots

Baked bananas

Tuesday

Chicken tostada w/ lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onion

Refried beans

Pineapple chunks

Wednesday

Herb baked chicken

Baked potato

Small green beans

Creamy coleslaw

Sliced pears

Thursday

Liver and onions or chopped beef

Mashed potatoes

Steamed cauliflower

Fruit ambrosia

Friday

Chili cheese and broccoli

Baked potato

Mixed berries w/ whipped cream