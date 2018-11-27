senior menus
November 27, 2018
Churchill County Senior Center
310 E. Court St Fallon, NV 89406 775-423-7096
Menu and Activity Schedule
Monday
Sloppy joe on a bun
Three-bean salad
Cooked carrots
Baked bananas
Tuesday
Chicken tostada w/ lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onion
Refried beans
Pineapple chunks
Wednesday
Herb baked chicken
Baked potato
Small green beans
Creamy coleslaw
Sliced pears
Thursday
Liver and onions or chopped beef
Mashed potatoes
Steamed cauliflower
Fruit ambrosia
Friday
Chili cheese and broccoli
Baked potato
Mixed berries w/ whipped cream