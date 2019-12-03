Services conducted for nine veterans

FERNLEY — Military services were conducted for nine veterans on Nov. 21 at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The veterans represented four branches of the military. The monthly ceremony for the unaccompanied remains is attended by guests and members of the community. Each unaccompanied ceremony, which is held monthly, includes the Patriot Guard Riders marching United States flags to the pavilion, a 3-volley salute, the playing of “Taps,” and a flag-folding ceremony.

According to the Nevada Veterans Coalition, some families have had private services for their loved ones or honored them in a different way. NVC volunteer Sharon Serenko presided over the service. She said every veteran’s life tells a story of service given to others. She said each life deserves to be remembered. Additionally, Serenko said veterans who attended the service are honoring fellow veterans, many of whom served before them.

“When we finish our fight, we’ll enter into our rest,” she said.

Four sailors, two Marines, two soldiers and a Coast guardsman were honored and then interred at the columbarium. The Navy veterans were S1C Jack Brantley, EN2 Samuel. P. Bronneke, PO3 Arthur K. Jones and ANH1 Ernest Lantto; the Marines were Gerald Malady and Frederick Perkins, both privates first class; the soldiers were Donald Hartmann and Loren Hartman, both specialists; and SNQM Craig Beck, U.S. Coast Guard.

The coalition’s next public event at the NNVMC is the annual Wreaths Across America on Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. The wreaths are placed at each veteran’s headstone or along the columbarium on this day through the work of organizations and the public who wish to attend. December’s service for the unaccompanied remains is one week earlier because of Christmas. The Dec. 19 remembrance begins at 3 p.m. at the pavilion.