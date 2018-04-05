Sleeping positions on the soft couch

Watson here, and I just wanted to let you know that my dad is a couch hog. That's right, I had my spot first, and then he just came over and sat down right where my paws were heading. So, I had to change my position. I usually choose the side-sleeping position for my naps; it's so comfy.

You probably didn't know that there are several sleeping positions that dogs use. I'll let you in on a little secret, each one tells a lot about your dog. The side-sleeping position leaves my tummy exposed, but it means I trust my family completely.

One pose you'll never see me in is crazy-legs; that's when all four legs are straight up in the air and the belly is exposed. Dogs that lie like that are super laid-back and feel 100 percent comfortable and safe.

If your dog is lying in the passed-out position, he will be on his back with the rear legs in the air and his front paws lying over the chest. This means you have a hot dog because the belly has the least amount of heat and the paws contain sweat glands.

One of my favorites is the superman position, and my mom thinks it's adorable. I lie on my belly with all my paws stretched out. I like this one because I can just jump up and play. It also indicates that I'm bouncy and energetic.

The belly curl and curly Sue are wound up positions that protect the belly and conserve heat. If your dog sleeps like this, he might be gentle and shy.

I've saved the best for last because it is my way of showing dad he's one of the pack. I like sleeping back-to-back; speaking of back, I'm going back to sleep. Sweet dreams.

XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Vendors for Bark in the Park to be held on May 5. We would like a huge variety of goods and services. If you know anyone who would like to have a booth, we are open to any variety. Please contact Karen at 775-423-7500.

Aluminum cans, which we recycle to augment our shelter funds. We are now able to pick up cans from you! If you have cans to pick up, call 775-423-7500.

SHOUT OUT TO

Bunny Corkhill and the Churchill County Museum for saving cans for CAPS. A Four Paw Salute to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on April 14 with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have colorful caps, shirts and mugs, so be sure to check out the merchandise after you have loved on our pup.

DON'T FORGET

April Pet Holidays:

Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month

To enroll in AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy many of the same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5 percent of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

Flower Tree Nursery will again be raffling a 20-gallon tree on June 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller, a CAPS volunteer, contributed this week's column.