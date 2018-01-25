Sniffing cats is the latest craze

OK, I know the idea of sniffing a cat may not be one of the items on your bucket list, but in China it's the latest trend.

It seems that a large portion of China's younger people are single "empty nest youth" or if married they are delaying having children. Enter the cat.

You don't even have to own a cat because there are "cloud cats" where cat owners share photos and videos of their cats on social media. The cat accounts amass huge followings. Fans are obsessive about checking social media for cats they have come to view as their own.

On "huiyizhuanyongxiaomajia," there are more than 30 million followers for specific cats.

Most fans identify as "cat sniffers," and cat owners admit to obsessively smelling and cuddling their cats multiple times a day. The cat has taken on a supreme status in many Chinese homes.

This trend is fueled by the 20 million people living alone between the ages of 20 and 39. Many of these folks live in a big city, far away from family and friends.

Amazingly, the cat is returning to the glory it once enjoy during the Egyptian dynasties. I suspect they weren't cat sniffers, but who knows. Archeologists have found mummies, drawings and statues of cats, so we can only speculate where the latest trend will go. Cat got your tongue?

IN NEED OF

Kennel help. We have two paid positions. If you are interested, drop off your resume at CAPS, or stop by to apply in person.

Volunteers to help build kennels. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans, which we recycle to augment our shelter funds. We are now able to pick up cans because our trailer has been fixed. If you have cans to pick up, call 775-423-7500.

SHOUT OUT TO

The many relatives and friends of Carrie Montana who gave donations to CAPS in her memory. We are grateful for your support and want you to know that Carrie's memory is held dearly in our hearts.

Rema White for donating food for our guests. A Four Paws Salute to you!

Audrey Mondhink for collecting cans. Every can helps!

The folks who adopted Gunner and Tonka. You have made a big difference in their lives. We hope you enjoy spending time with your new BFFs.

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Feb. 17 with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have colorful caps, shirts, and mugs, so be sure to check out the merchandise after you have loved on our pup.

DON'T FORGET

January Pet Holidays:

Change a Pet's Life Day

SNAPS is a program offered to Churchill County residents through CAPS that provides low-cost spay/neutering for cats and dogs. To qualify for SNAPS, you need to have one of the following: Medicaid, a child enrolled in NV Check Up Program, food stamps, 2016 tax return stating income is less than $30,000 or veterans disability card including photo identification. Also required are a Churchill County ID and a co-pay. For information, call CAPS at 775-423-7500.

Flower Tree Nursery will be raffling a 20-gallon tree on March 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller, a CAPS volunteer, contributed this week's column.