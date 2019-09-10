Soroptimist show and shine at Oats Park on Saturday

Soroptimist International of Fallon is sponsoring a Show and Shine in honor of the Lincoln Highway on Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Oats Park. Car entry starts at 9 a.m. on Court Street. Car registration fee is $25. All years, makes and models are welcome.

Besides the Show and Shine there will be food, beverage and crafts. The event is free to the public. DJ Davey Munoz will be providing narration and music entertainment. Bring your chair and shade for a day of music and family fun.

Awards will be given for Best of Show, Best Paint, Best Interior and Best Engine as voted on by the car owners. There will be a “People’s Choice” award voted on by the attending public.

Car registration can be done online at http://www.siofallon.weebly.com or at sifallonclub@gmail.com. Applications are also available at Jo’s Stillwater Tea Room. In additions, Soroptimist International is selling tickets for a $500 gas card raffle. Tickets will be available at the Show and Shine.

All proceeds benefit local scholarships and Soroptimist International of Fallon signature Dream programs and community programs.

For information, contact Sue Chambers at 775 423-5850.