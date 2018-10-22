Spend Halloween at Fallon campus

Families are invited to trick or treat in the decorated halls of the Virgil Getto Hall from 1 to 5 p.m. on Halloween.

WNC students are encouraged to dress up for the day and participate in a costume contest. Prizes will be awarded for most original costume, best duo and best campus staff impersonation.

Winners will be contacted the next morning.

Latino Outreach Expands Services

Western Nevada College is pleased to announce that Latino Outreach services will be expanding to the Fallon campus and community.

Lupe Ramirez, WNC's Latino Outreach coordinator, is on campus the first Tuesday of each month to meet with students and families. Receive help with the 2019 FAFSA, applying for scholarships, or learn about the services available from the Latino Outreach Office.

On Monday at 6 p.m. there will be a College and Career Readiness event at the Fallon campus to help students complete their Nevada Promise scholarship application and learn about the various opportunities that are available to them.

For more information: 775-445-3215.

FAFSA Night on Dec. 5

Mark Wednesday, Dec. 5 on your calendar. From 3 to 6 p.m., WNC will hold a FAFSA night on the Fallon campus.

It has been found that students who complete the financial aid application process with the college's support services team eliminate common errors and ensure the steps are fully completed.

Please take the time to contact and meet with WNC's helpful team.

Live Your Dream Scholarship Application Due Nov. 15

The Live Your Dream Scholarship provided by Soroptimist International is due Thursday, Nov. 15. This scholarship is for female college students who are single mothers (or sole/major providers).

This is not a scholarship but an award, so recipients need to be aware that there are tax implications if they receive more than $500.

Apply at http://www.soroptimist.org/our-work/live-your-dream-awards/apply-for-the-live-your-dream-awards.html

Non-Credit Community Education Offerings for November

Step Into College Math — 5-6 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 2-16.

How to Take GREAT Photographs — 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3.

Babysitting: Safe Sitter Essentials with CPR — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3.

Basic Computer Skills — 4:30-6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 5-7.

College for Kids: Kids Holiday Crafts — 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Nov. 6 through Dec. 13.

Aviation in World War I — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7.

Flower Arranging: Thanksgiving Basket — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Will Workshop — 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17.