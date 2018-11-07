Spooktacular halloween
November 7, 2018
Both costume contests, kids and pets, were held during the downtown Spooktacular event on Halloween. They were sponsored by the Downtown Merchants Association.
Pet
Bee costume
1st Place – cinder'Ella' atchison – Pitbull
Owner- Leanna atchison
Pirate
2nd Place- 'Princess' – poodle mix
Owner faviola montes
3rd Place-
Pumpkin
Dog- Emmi
Owner- Danielle chandler
Kids
Stephen Kings (IT – Pennywise and Georgie)
1st Place -jaxon Riley -2yrs old
Jaycen Riley -3 mo old
Parents Beth and John Riley
Mr peanut
2nd Place- Mateo aboytes-1 yr old
Mom- Whitney aboytes
101 Dalmatians
3rd Place – cruella- Khloe kaylor-2 yrs old
Dalmatian – Abriella kaylor -9 mo old
Parents – josh and Bridget kaylo
