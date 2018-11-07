Spooktacular halloween

Both costume contests, kids and pets, were held during the downtown Spooktacular event on Halloween. They were sponsored by the Downtown Merchants Association.

Pet

Bee costume

1st Place – cinder'Ella' atchison – Pitbull

Owner- Leanna atchison

Pirate

Recommended Stories For You

2nd Place- 'Princess' – poodle mix

Owner faviola montes

3rd Place-

Pumpkin

Dog- Emmi

Owner- Danielle chandler

Kids

Stephen Kings (IT – Pennywise and Georgie)

1st Place -jaxon Riley -2yrs old

Jaycen Riley -3 mo old

Parents Beth and John Riley

Mr peanut

2nd Place- Mateo aboytes-1 yr old

Mom- Whitney aboytes

101 Dalmatians

3rd Place – cruella- Khloe kaylor-2 yrs old

Dalmatian – Abriella kaylor -9 mo old

Parents – josh and Bridget kaylo