 Spooktacular halloween | NevadaAppeal.com

Spooktacular halloween

Both costume contests, kids and pets, were held during the downtown Spooktacular event on Halloween. They were sponsored by the Downtown Merchants Association.

Pet

Bee costume

1st Place – cinder'Ella' atchison – Pitbull

Owner- Leanna atchison

Pirate

2nd Place- 'Princess' – poodle mix

Owner faviola montes

3rd Place-

Pumpkin

Dog- Emmi

Owner- Danielle chandler

Kids

Stephen Kings (IT – Pennywise and Georgie)

1st Place -jaxon Riley -2yrs old

Jaycen Riley -3 mo old

Parents Beth and John Riley

Mr peanut

2nd Place- Mateo aboytes-1 yr old

Mom- Whitney aboytes

101 Dalmatians

3rd Place – cruella- Khloe kaylor-2 yrs old

Dalmatian – Abriella kaylor -9 mo old

Parents – josh and Bridget kaylo