Springs of Redemption Recovery Ranch in need of supplies

Springs of Redemption Recovery Ranch located in Fallon is in need of canned and dry food and men's work gloves and toiletries.

The nonprofit organization takes in men of all ages with addictions and gives them life skills, work skills, 12-step and Bible principles at no cost to the individual.

The High Desert Grange and the Running Iron Café are holding a food and supplies drive during December for the ranch. The Running Iron Café will give a 10 percent discount to people who bring in a bag of non-perishable food. All other items may be dropped off at Lattin Farms or call for pickup at the number below.

For information about the ranch, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/springsofredemptionrecovery/ or contact them at springsofredemption@yahoo.com or 775-434-3265.