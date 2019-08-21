Starting the new year out right

Churchill County School District Teachers and support staff began the 2019-20 school year with a districtwide meeting Friday. Students reported to their classes on Monday except Northside Early Learning Center, which begins later in the month. School Board President Kathryn Whitaker gives a presentation Friday. Steve Ranson/LVN
Churchill County High School Principal Scott Winter introduces the new teachers for his school. Steve Ranson/LVN
CCSD staff claps when longevity awards are announced. Steve Ranson/LVN
Superintendent Summer Stephens welcomes the staff back to school Friday. Steve Ranson/LVN