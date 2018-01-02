State family program receives national accreditation

CARSON CITY (Nevada Military Department) – For this first time since its inception, the Nevada National Guard's State Family Programs office is nationally accredited.

The office has received notice from the Council on Accreditation that it had successfully met the requisite requirement for Military Family Readiness Accreditation. The process took two years and the accreditation means the Nevada National Guard Family Programs Office meets the same standards as those existing at active duty Department of Defense installations.

According to the Guard and Reserve Support Network website maintained by the Department of Defense, the Nevada Guard is among the more than two dozen National Guard states and Army Reserve programs that have been accredited; dozens of other organizations are either awaiting results or in pursuit of their accreditation.

"Accreditation assures our customers seeking services through the Nevada Guard State Family Programs Office that our local service standards meet nationally established standards," said Sgt. Maj. Catherine Summers, the Nevada Guard's State Family Programs director. "Military Family Readiness program accreditation was developed in collaboration with the Department of Defense and in consultation with military and civilian human service experts and professionals."

The accreditation is good through Oct. 31, 2021.

Summers worked closely with Fred Barton, the Airman and Family Readiness Program manager, and 1st Lt. Jacob Sanford, the Yellow Ribbon coordinator, to secure the accreditation. Sanford was the project manager for the accreditation acquisition.

The accreditation process covered a variety of service areas, including administrative practices, literature reviews and consultations with a diverse group of qualified civilian and military professionals. Site visits were conducted to confirm implementation of standards and compare the Council of Accreditation's findings against standardized criteria developed through evidence-based practices.

