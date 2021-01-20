Stephens receives annual superintendent review

Summer Stephens, superintendent of the Churchill County School District, received her evaluation last week from trustees.

Steve Ranson/LVN

Trustees award scores in 18 categories ranging from satisfactory to excellent

Facing a pandemic that forced the school district to full remote learning last spring followed by implementing an unorthodox – but successful – reopening plan, Superintendent Summer Stephens received her annual review from the ChurchillCSD Board of Trustees during Wednesday’s board meeting.

Stephens received many scores in the satisfactory range, notching 84 of the 125 total scores. Stephens, who introduced a different approach to the hybrid learning model that has seen the district keep its schools open since students and faculty were welcomed back in August, received 39 excellent marks and only two for needs improvement. Stephens didn’t receive any unsatisfactory grades.

In March, Churchill County moved to online instruction because of the pandemic. Stephens and her trustees instilled strong lines of communication through online announcements and involvement with local media to provide the community a better grasp of the school district’s plans. This has continued with the new school year.

In August, Stephens and her board implemented the current A/B instruction model that puts students in morning and afternoon cohorts, which consisted of three-hour sessions in-person at their respective schools. The district also has a full-distance learning option.

Churchill County, though, encountered a few speed bumps in the first semester due to the number of positive cases and exposure forcing many exclusions of staff and students. Since November, 19 students and 13 staff members at Numa Elementary, Lahontan Elementary, EC Best Elementary and Northside Easy Learning Center tested positive for the virus. Sixteen students and four staff members at the middle school and 26 students and six staff members at the high school tested positive since November.

The district also ran into a substitute teaching shortage and transportation issues with a lack of bus drivers.

Later in the school year, the district received a collective award from the Nevada Association of School Boards that commended the superintendent and trustees who are headed in the right direction with the future of children’s education.

Stephens was hired in 2018 to become leader of more than 3,300 students and about 400 certified and classified staff. Within that small amount of time, the school district said Stephens and the school board have accomplished many objectives for the county to begin meeting long-term goals.

Board President Matt Hyde commented on behalf of the other trustees after the NASB Governance Team of the Year award was presented. He said the school district’s job is to ensure each student has the best opportunity for success in the learning process although situations are always changing.

“I’m extremely proud of our governance team, and I’m just as proud of how our staff embraces change,” Hyde said in November. “They are a big part of what makes this award attainable for the board and Dr. Stephens.”

Stephens was also named as the Division Administrator of the Year for the New and Related Services Division for ACTE this year.

Stephens’ evaluation form was divided into 18 categories with her scoring the most excellent marks (four) in budget and capital projects and most satisfactory marks in treatment of staff, employees and volunteers (seven). Stephens two improvement marks came in Board of Trustees communication, and contracts, evaluations and job descriptions in which she also scored six satisfactory marks. She also scored two excellent and four satisfactory marks in the communication category.

In budget to go with her four excellent marks, Stephens scored three satisfactory ratings. She scored two excellent and five satisfactory marks in management of administration staff and site principals, and three excellent and four satisfactory marks in employment. For concerns, controversy, complaints and grievances, Stephens received two excellent and five satisfactory marks, and three excellent and four satisfactory marks in governance and board policy communication.

Stephens received one excellent and six satisfactory marks in communication, site visits and public relations, in addition to three excellent and four satisfactory marks in treatment of students and their families. For safety, workers’ compensation, bullying and violence, Stephens scored two excellent and five satisfactory marks to go with three excellent and four satisfactory marks for district goals and objectives. Stephens received one excellent and six satisfactory for condition assessment of facilities, grounds and equipment/asset protection.

Stephens received three satisfactory marks for capital projects, and three excellent and four satisfactory marks for character, moral conduct and personal qualities. She scored three excellent and three satisfactory marks for legal counsel, and two excellent and five satisfactory marks in academic progress and growth/school improvement. In curriculum, professional development and data analysis, Stephens received one excellent and six satisfactory marks.

Board Vice President Tricia Strasdin commented on Stephens’ evaluation during the board meeting, noting her role and responsibilities during the pandemic. “Everything from budgetary concerns and financial planning to pertinent information to communicate to the board and community almost seemed like an unfair request in many ways, yet that is how you are evaluated,” Strasdin said to Stephens. “Your leadership and innovation, combined with your obvious desire to do what is best for students, have made you a standout in the state of Nevada. I absolutely believe that and this community should be grateful – just as I am. When we interviewed and hired, you were aware that high quality evaluations were a major focus. “You furthered our district in the midst of a global pandemic – that is commendable for certain. I have serious concerns for the future of all education in the state of Nevada, but I am glad to have you at the helm.”