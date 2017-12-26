Stone Cabin Coffee is the new home for gathering in Fallon

– If you look closely, some of the stones on the building are arranged to shape as bear claws.

– License plate wall above the back entrance dates back to 1925 and tells a story about a train robbery conducted by the Dalton Robbers, and another about Billy the Kid.

– The “Jail” is a storage shed, with a lock from Alcatraz Island of San Francisco. The steel bars of the “Jail” are local and custom built.

– Inside of the Men’s room is a Naval minesweeper plate from the Vietnam War, engraved with the saying, “Can Do ‘72”.

– The year the house was built, 1930, is engraved on the Men’s bathroom door.

– There’s also a power line that runs across the ceiling and connects to the vintage telephone on the wall, across from the register where you order drinks.

First, take a look up at the ceiling:

Whether you’re sipping on some comforting caffeine or your favorite brew, make sure you give yourself a tour around the cabin to admire these neat artifacts, among many.

What was once an abandoned home now is a slice of Tahoe.

The new Stone Cabin Coffee on East Williams Avenue has become an escape for locals, as it stands out in the Oasis of Nevada.

"The response has been overwhelming," said Butch Hamilton, owner. "Many tell me that this is what this town needed."

Hamilton spent almost two years transforming an 840 square-foot home to make it a gathering hub for locals to make memories, celebrate events, and admire the atmosphere.

The cafe offering a selection of coffee, beer, and wine opened just in time for the holiday season—and is already booked for two weddings in the future.

"Fallon needs a place to congregate and socialize," Hamilton said. "A lot of the decor is native to Nevada so it makes every one feel like they're at home."

Hamilton repurposed many of the house's features into the cabin, as well as turning native Nevadan artifacts into decor, including the refurbished walls, which are built from Tahoe Pine and local wood—and wood from what used to be the fence from the former home.

As customers enjoy a cup of coffee, a glass of wine or beer, they also can observe a mining funnel, turned-into chandelier — an item found in Mound House — or the story of the Dalton Robbers hidden on a wall out back, covered in vintage Nevada license plates.

"Some of these items are from what I've collected over the years," Hamilton said. "But some of them also are donations from the community for me to repurpose them."

Decorating only was the leisure part of putting this place together, however. To completely remodel a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home built in the 1930s was carefully planned.

Despite the creaking floors and broken windows, Hamilton fell in love with the home during the summer of 2016 as it qualified to fulfill his dream of Stone Cabin Cafe.

His business partner and carpenter of the cabin, Bruce Homer, didn't think it was a good idea at the time.

"I was told not to buy it," Hamilton said. "But I did it anyway."

Hamilton's motivation also encouraged him to buy the home next door to keep up with projects. He removed the bedrooms and the kitchen, and replaced a few walls.

After helping Hamilton create such a success, Homer now has a different outlook. The cabin officially opened to the public the day after Thanksgiving, employing 15 people.

"It's a great creation for Fallon on the loneliest road and built on dreams," he said. "This wasn't something that happened overnight and we didn't expect it to explode within the community when we finished it."

For the holidays, there's a Christmas tree bursting through the roof and a fireplace surrounded by benches out front.

In the summertime, the Cabin turns into another getaway: a beach house.

The spirit of the former home still lingers in the cafe, however; Hamilton repurposed the ceiling and sandblasted it to blend in and he plans to keep adding on to it.

"It will never be finished as we're always adding on to it but we're finally here," he said. "We're going to keep moving forward."

This Spring, Hamilton is expected to announce his next project for Fallon, next door to the cafe.

Stone Cabin Coffee at 480 East Williams Avenue is open daily from 5 a.m. – 11 p.m.