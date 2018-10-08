Stray cat found in Fallon headed home to Great Falls, Montana

Bobby the cat is a bit of a mystery. This friendly tabby was taken in by Fallon Animal Control on Sept. 25 after being found stray.

When Fallon Animal Control Officers scanned his microchip, they were shocked at what they found. This kitty came all the way from Great Falls, Montana. They contacted Bobby's owners, who were incredibly happy that their long-lost kitty, was alive and well. Bobby had been missing from 73-year-old Kyle Preston and his wife's home for more than a year and a half. "Of course we want him back!" They exclaimed as they were celebrating the news they had waited so long to hear.

Fallon Animal Control wasn't able to hold Bobby in their facility much longer, so they contacted the SPCA of Northern Nevada to step in and help reunite Bobby with his loving family in Montana.

The Preston's couldn't come get Bobby themselves, but they have a very kind friend who works for Delta Airlines, and she took him hom on Friday.

Kyle's daughter Erika helped Kyle look for Bobby the cat for the past year and a half. Erika says that neither she nor Kyle gave up on trying to find Bobby.

"Bobby has a special diet so to keep him healthy, my dad Kyle would always buy him special cat food. Well, my dad never gave up on finding Bobby. He's continued to this day to buy the special cat food and put it outside, hoping Bobby will come back on his own." tons!