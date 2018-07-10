Streaming video now available at Library

Streaming video is now available through the online service kanopy. Steam classic cinema, indie film and top documentaries from the library website. Kanopy has more than 30,000 titles including short films and the Great Courses. Kanopy is available with a Churchill County Library card.

Books, Bites, and Beverages: A Literary Adventure!

Join us at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10 for an evening of literary fun. Featured titles are "The City of Brass" by S.A. Chakraborty, "Lonesome Dove" by Larry McMurtry, "Sourdough" by Robin Sloan, "H is for Hawk" by Helen MacDonald, "The Monk" of Mokha by Dave Eggers, "Creole Belle" by James Lee Burke, and "Banana Cream Pie Murder" by Joanne Fluke. A food, beverage and raffle items are paired with each book. Admission is $25 per person. Raffle tickets are $5 each or 6 for $25. Tickets are on sale now at the library and at the door the day of the event. This event is brought to you by the Churchill Library Association which is the fundraising arm of the library. All proceeds benefit the library community.

Library Location

The Library is located at 553 South Maine and http://www.churchillcountylibrary.org.

Carol Lloyd is the Director of the Churchill County Library. She can be reached at celloyd@churchillcounty library.org, or by calling 423-7581×6.