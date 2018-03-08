Stretching and yoga with your cat

I just returned from the San Francisco Bay area where they have cat cafés and cat yoga. I know, a cat café sounds unusual, but it's worth a visit. You can get delicious pastries and a beverage while enjoying friendly cats. Another bonus is they also have cat yoga.

Cat yoga is the latest exercise trend that includes cats. Why cats? Because they add the element of surprise. Yes, what could be more surprising than a kitty nuzzling you during the down dog position? I suspect cats plan intervention during the down dog just to make a statement.

The SPCA director in San Francisco was inspired to start cat yoga as an adoption tool because she felt that anyone who had bonded with a cat would feel that connection forever. I have to admire her vision of a cat-friendly world. After visiting the wonderful CAPS cat area, I have to agree; cats love to search for a friend to bond with.

The cat yoga in San Francisco is held at several locations including the KitTea Cat Café where cats are on hand for the stretch and warm-up sessions. What could be more inviting than a furry body and nuzzling nose? There is nothing more intimate then a purring, warm buddy who would love to be a part of your routine. The greatest thing about cat yoga is many cats find forever homes.

Although we don't have cat yoga in Fallon, we do have cats at CAPS. Just come out and experience the diverse personalities of our cats. We need folks to socialize and play with our guests.

If you are a cat lover and would love to contribute to the wellbeing of our cat community, come out for a visit and stay for a while. I promise you won't be disappointed, and you may find that yoga partner you have been searching for.

IN NEED OF

Vendors for Bark in the Park to be held on May 5. We would like a huge variety of goods and services. Please contact Karen at 775-423-7500.

Aluminum cans, which we recycle to augment our shelter funds. We are now able to pick up cans because our trailer has been fixed. If you have cans to pick up, call 775-423-7500.

SHOUT OUT TO

All of the folks who sent donations to help with the cost of flu vaccinations. We have met our goal and all of our guests have been vaccinated. Thank you!

All the Boy Scouts who have offered to help with our building projects. You rock!

The Navy for their help with our kennels. Our tails are wagging for you!

Audrey Mondhink for collecting cans for CAPS. You have a real "can-do" attitude!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on March 17 with our merchandise. We have colorful caps, shirts, and mugs. We won't be bringing a dog to avoid exposing him or her to the dog flu. We'll be answering any questions and concerns you may have.

DON'T FORGET

March Pet Holidays:

Professional Pet Sitters' Week, March 4-10

Flower Tree Nursery will be raffling a 20-gallon tree on March 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me at jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller, a CAPS volunteer, contributed this week's column.