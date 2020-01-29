Students learn to LEAD On
The annual LEAD On summit conducted for Churchill County High School and Oasis Academy students stresses leadership, education, awareness and development. The fourth annual summit for high-school students provides them with the knowledge and skills necessary to improve their communities and to have a successful future. the one-day summit had leadership workshops, student panels, future career advice, keynote speakers, group activities and networking, a service project.
Churchill County High School and Washington State University graduate Garrett Kalt founded the nonprofit organization.
Allison Woolsey delivered the keynote address, while Devonte Woodson, was a group leader and workshop presented. Woolsey was a former CCHS student body president before she attended college in Utah and eventually became a sixth-grade teacher in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Woodson, who’s a teacher in Las Vegas, talked to students about way they can be successful and the actions to take for them to succeed in their future endeavors.