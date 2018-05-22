Students receive scholarship during Commissioners meeting

The Churchill County Employee Management Committee, along with commissioners, presented six students of Churchill County High School the 2018 Jim Regan Memorial Scholarship on May 16.

The Jim Regan Memorial Scholarship was established to memorialize former Churchill County Commissioner, Jim Regan, and served as a Commissioner from 1989 to 2000, as well as the Churchill County School Board.

The scholarship is made possible by fundraisers, primarily the Jim Regan Memorial Golf Tournament, which is put on by the Churchill County EMC.

The following students received the scholarship with designated amounts: $1,500 each to Sierra Hickox and John Frandsen; $1,000 each to Shelby Hickox and Dawson Frost; $500 each to Britney Davis and Konnor Betz.

Regan's wife, Evie, also attended to meet with recipients.