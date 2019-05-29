Summer perils for pets to avoid

Willy, a handsome nine-year-old Doberman Pinscher, is a sweet older gentleman. He is mellow and fun. His mom recently died, leaving him and his sister Molly alone. He desperately wants a loving home where he is appreciated. He loves walks and enjoys playing. Come out and meet this guy; he will steal your heart!

Watson here and I’m just waiting for summer to come. I love the warm weather and getting outside to swim. OK, I have to be honest; I don’t love everything about summer because there are some pretty mean plants out there, and I hate getting my paws hurt.

Yesterday I was strolling by the dog park, minding my own business, when my paw was assaulted by a goat’s head sticker. Ouch! Mom pulled it out but it still hurt.

Mom recently read an article by Dr. Gary Richter, who is on the Pet Panel, at Rover.com. He outlined some common dangers pet parents should be on the lookout for.

Ticks are really dangerous, and checking for them after being in tall grasses and wooded area is necessary. To protect against ticks there is an oral medicine when combined with a collar gives great protection. There is also a vaccine for Lyme disease, which is caused by ticks.

Foxtails are terrible! Mom usually steers me around foxtail patches because they can burrow anywhere on dogs. They really go for the noses, ears, and feet. If they become infected, it can be a real problem.

Another peril is heat. Just so you know, dogs sweat through their paws. We aren’t really efficient at sweating, so heatstroke can occur easily if we get over-heated. On hot days, don’t let us run because we heat up fast. Most important, don’t leave your pal in a hot car. Mom always leaves me at home when it’s hot.

The scariest peril is snakes. Indiana Jones and I have a lot in common; we both hate snakes.

The best defense is to avoid areas that are known snake hideouts. Never let your dog run into the bush unattended. If your dog gets bitten, get medical attentions immediately! There is a rattlesnake vaccine that will lessen the effects of a bite, but why take chances?

Well, hopefully summer will be here soon, and I know what to avoid to have fun in the sun.

XOXO Watson

