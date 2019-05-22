Suspect charged with arson

A suspect in an early morning fire on Tuesday has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson, reports Churchill County Sheriff Richard Hickox.

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential fire in the area of Casey Road. Upon arriving in the area, deputies found a single-wide trailer fully engulfed in flames.

Hickox said during the initial stages of the investigation, information led them to believe this fire was suspicious in nature. He said deputies relayed their suspicions to the responding fire crews who then notified the fire marshal.

Hickox said the CCSO worked with the local fire marshal and later the state fire marshal in the investigation, resulting in the arrest of Dalton Killins. He is being held on $25,000 bail.