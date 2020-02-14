Suspicious subject reported around Fallon school, church

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office received a report Thursday of a male subject with a gun walking around Grace Bible Church on Sheckler Road.

The male was reported to be dressed in all black clothing and carrying a large black backpack.

Grace Bible Church Campus houses Logos Christian Academy, a small private school. Both the school and church facility were placed on lockdown and searched, but no evidence or witnesses were located. During the investigation, further information and details were obtained from the original caller and based on this new information, it was determined that the location the Sheriff’s Office originally had been searching was not the correct area.

Responding units from the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office and the Fallon Police Department then responded to the correct area around Numa/E.C. Best and Emmanuel Church and began an exhaustive search there.

No one matching the description was located and no witnesses or evidence were located during the second search. In an abundance of caution, law enforcement remained in the immediate area of the schools.

Contrary to reports on social media and other sources, no reports of shots having been fired during this incident were received by the Sheriff’s Office.

“We would like to thank the staffs at the Churchill County School District and Logos Christian Academy for their cooperation and quick response to our efforts. As always we are grateful for our partnership with surrounding agencies and would like to thank the Fallon Police Department for their assistance in searching,” said Sheriff Richard Hickox.