TCID’s Rusty Jardine to speak at CEDA breakfast

The Truckee-Carson Irrigation District's Rusty Jardine is April's speaker at the Churchill Economic Development Authority's Business Council monthly breakfast.

The breakfast is April 10 beginning at 6:45 a.m. RSVP to lisag@cedaattracts.com or call 775-423-8587 by April 9.

Jardine is the general manager and counsel for TCID, a position he has held since 2010.

He was born in Arco, Idaho, and graduated from high school in Elko. He and wife Danelle have four children and 16 grandchildren. He received a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University in 1982 and a law degree from the University of Idaho in 1990.

He is licensed to practice law in the State of Nevada, the Federal District Court for the District of Nevada, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court. He served for nine years on the Nevada State Bar's disciplinary councils and is a former bar examiner.

Other positions include 11 years as a juvenile probation officer and juvenile master (judge) with the Fourth Judicial District Court in Elko. He holds a P.O.S.T. basic certificate. During service with the juvenile court, he became licensed as an alcohol and substance abuse counselor.

He also served previously as an assistant district attorney in Pershing and White Pine counties, as the chief civil deputy for Churchill County District Attorney's Office, and as a deputy attorney general for the State of Nevada.