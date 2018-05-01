Telegraph Coffee & Taphouse launches weekly trivia nights

Trivia will be weekly, every Thursday, at same times and location.

When: Thursday, May 3, with sign ups at 7 p.m., game 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Telegraph Coffee & Taphouse at West Williams Avenue is bringing a new tradition to families on Thursday nights, as it will be the first location in Fallon to host a weekly routine of trivia.

Starting May 3, DJ Trivia Nevada will be hosting live trivia games every Thursday, with music for each question, with categories containing from science to history, sports, lyrics, television, celebrities, and more.

The game is free to play and open to all ages. Teams can consist of groups, duos, or even solo with a creative team name.

The team with the most points at the end of the night wins prizes.

Teams also can gain extra points before the game by visiting DJ Trivia Nevada on Facebook for Clue of the Day.

The interactive game company is featured in bars throughout Carson City and Reno. For future expansions in Fallon, DJ Trivia Nevada also is looking to hire part-time game hosts who like games, people, and speaking over a microphone — as well as the availability to work two-hour games two to three nights a week, and contribute to the group's social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram.

Recommended Stories For You

To apply, send a resume through DJ Trivia Nevada's Facebook messaging platform.