Temporary traffic signals going up on USA Parkway in advance of permanent signals

Beginning Saturday, drivers will see changes on USA Parkway as the Nevada Department of Transportation installs temporary traffic signals near Electric Avenue before construction of a permanent signal begins.

The westbound I-80 off-ramp to USA Parkway will be closed between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. for installation of a temporary traffic signal. A nearby detour will be available via the Patrick interchange and Waltham Way.

Also between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, USA Parkway will be reduced to one lane in each direction near Waltham Way as a temporary traffic signal is installed at USA Parkway and Waltham Way.

The road work is subject to change based on weather.

Following Saturday's construction, drivers will see the following travel changes on USA Parkway:

USA Parkway and Waltham Way

A temporary traffic signal will be placed on USA Parkway at the intersection of Waltham Way.

Westbound I-80 off-ramp to USA Parkway

Interim traffic signals will be placed where northbound USA Parkway intersects with the I-80 westbound off-ramp to USA Parkway.

The signal will provide designated turns for traffic turning from I-80 westbound to USA Parkway and reduce the potential of traffic back-ups on to the interstate.

A permanent traffic signal is planned for installation next year.

USA Parkway and East Britain Way/Electric Avenue

Through traffic and left-hand turns won't be permitted from East Britain Way (at the western side of Electric Avenue) across southbound USA Parkway. Right-hand turns will be available, with nearby detour via Waltham Way for rerouting onto northbound USA Parkway.

Through traffic and left-hand turns won't be permitted from Electric Avenue across northbound USA Parkway. Right-hand turns will be available, with a nearby detour available via Denmark Drive.

Reduced speed limit

Reduced speed limits of 35 mph will be in place on both directions of USA Parkway near Electric Avenue. The speed reductions will help enhance traffic safety.

Motorists are advised to drive safely and attentively, yielding and following all traffic guidance from roadway signage and signals.

Upcoming work

Beginning in mid May, drivers will see overnight and weekend lane reductions on USA Parkway near Electric Avenue as NDOT begins construction of a permanent four-way traffic signal at the intersection.

In addition to the new signal, two left turn lanes will be installed from southbound USA Parkway to eastbound Electric Avenue. A dedicated merge lane will also be constructed allowing traffic to more safely merge from Electric Avenue onto northbound USA Parkway. The signal and turn lanes will allow for designated and safer turns for heavy commute traffic turning across USA Parkway to warehouse and manufacturing centers on Electric Avenue.

Roadway lighting will also be improved. Construction is anticipated to complete this fall.

State road project information is available at nevadadot.com or by dialing 775-888-7000.