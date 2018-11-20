Thanksgiving meals ring in the holiday week

American Legion Post 16 has filled a niche in delivering holiday meals to the county's senior citizens.

The post and its volunteers will deliver Meals on Wheels dinners on Thanksgiving since the William N. Pennington Life Center (senior center) will be closed. Sailors, current and retired military personnel and community members wishing to deliver meals or prepare meals for delivery should arrive at the hall, 90 N. Ada St., between 8:30-9 a.m.

Once volunteers arrive at the hall, they will pack food into containers and then drive different routes within the city limits and in the county to deliver hot meals to the county. The American Legion normally seeks about 30 volunteers to help with the preparation and/or delivery. The American Legion post also provides the volunteers and money to buy turkeys and all the fixings.

Their annual Thanksgiving dinner for the community is from 11 a.m-1 p.m.

The Christian Life Center and Fallon Daily Bread began the holiday week at their annual Thanksgiving dinner. For the past 40 years, the CLC serves a Thanksgiving meal at the Fallon Convention Center for about 900 people that included not only church members but also invited guests, Navy personnel and community residents.

Every year, members of the CLC congregation purchase and prepare the meal, which consists of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls and desserts.

Daily Bread, a ministry of Epworth United Methodist Church that serves meals on Mondays and Thursdays, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Because of the closure to allow volunteers and staff to be with their families, the annual Thanksgiving meal was served on Monday.

Prior to dinner, Fallon Daily Bread conducted a missing person remembrance, and a bell rang for each name of a community member who died during the year.

For those not staying in Fallon for the Thanksgiving holiday, the weather forecast for Northern Nevada calls for some unsettled weather. The area will see a 30-60 percent chance of rain for Wednesday and 20 percent on Thanksgiving Day. Black Friday shoppers will see most cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain.

For travelers heading over the Sierra, the weatherman is calling of snow at the high elevations. For the latest forecast, go to noaa.gov and select the destination or crucial locations in the nearby mountains.

Most businesses are closed on Thursday, and state, county and city government offices are closed on both Thursday and Friday. Federal government offices are closed Thursday. Both post offices resume their regular hours on Friday and Saturday. Naval Air Station Fallon operates on its holiday schedule.

Financial institutions are closed on Thanksgiving but check with your bank or credit union for any closures on Friday.

Churchill County schools are closed for three days, today through Friday as is Oasis Academy. No classes are scheduled at Western Nevada College for three days.