The great Danish Smorgasbord

Watson here and I’m not talking about the Danish open faced-sandwiches that are found on Smorgasbords. I’m talking about the amazing group of Great Danes who frequent the dog park. Fallon actually has a big Great Dane population, and you are lucky if you’ve been out at the dog park when the Great Danes are playing.

I’m a pretty big guy myself, but the Danes make me look small. In fact, I can actually walk under Sophia just like she is a bridge. She is one nice dog, and we have fun running around getting crazy wild. OK, she slobbers a lot, but what’s a little slobber between friends?

I didn’t realize that there are five colors of Danes, but looking around the park I spotted these distinct colors: fawn (a golden color with a black mask), brindle (fawn and black intermixed all over the body in a tiger-stripe pattern), blue (steel blue, which is really a sort of gray), black and harlequin (white with irregular black patches over the entire body).

Our eight Danes include six blues and two Harlequins. Great Danes are large and noble, commonly referred to as gentle giants or the “Apollos of dogs.”(Apollo was the Greek god of the sun, the brightest star in the sky.)

Great Danes are awesome because of their size, but they are also one of the best-natured dogs around. Even though they are huge, Great Danes are sweet, love to play and are gentle with children. I’m glad they are gentle because they out size me a bunch.

I have to admit that all the Danes have super energy and they run so much a guy like me gets tired out playing too long. It’s like poetry in motion watching them jump, bow and run. I can honestly say Great Danes are sjovt, which is fun in Danish.

