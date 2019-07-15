The Homestead expands its memory care unit

Homestead Assisted Living recently conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to announce the expansion of its memory care unit.

“The Homestead is flourishing in this atmosphere of pride and care for clients and employees,” said Ruth Caudill-Perkins, executive director. “We’re proud to announce the addition of a 22-bed memory care community for our elders’ care.”

Originally founded in 2008, Milestone Retirement has created an environment where residents, employees and senior living investors all felt equally valued and respected. Years later, Milestone Retirement has created a culture of caring to provide management services to senior living investors specializing in independent living, assisted living memory care, and specialty care.

Representatives from Milestone attended the ribbon-cutting. Milestone, which is based in Vancouver, Washington, said its intentionally shifting away from outdated dementia care practices and into a hospitality model.

“We recognize that each person we are privileged to serve is both unique in their life history, as well as in their dementia journey,” Milestone states on its website. “We understand the importance of a scheduled rhythm to each day. However, we also encourage our team members to slow down and embrace the impromptu moments that happen as well. We find it’s the spontaneous moments that have high impact for both the care giver and the care receiver.

“Living In The Moment, is the greatest gift we can give to anyone we serve; during their journey.”

The Homestead’s memory care services include medication management, attentive around-the-clock care, secure living space and enclosed courtyard, specialized social and recreational activities, scheduled local transportation, family-style meal services, weekly housekeeping and linen service, all utilities except for telephone and cable, private or shared rooms and a home-like, comfortable atmosphere.

For information, contact The Homestead at 775-428-2428.