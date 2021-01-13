The incredible puppy escapade

Penny is a five-month-old gorgeous silver blue Weimaraner/hound mix. CAPS rescued her along with her siblings in a field. Penny is one of the larger females. She is incredibly soft and very sweet. She loves to walk and needs a home where she can grow and be part of the family. We have five adorable puppies that are super sweet and available for fostering. Details at 775-423-7500.

Occasionally, CAPS performs services that are not in the description of an animal shelter, and one recent event proved to be challenging and rewarding. The call came one morning from a local farmer who had noticed a mother dog and puppies were living in the field outside his home.

He assumed that someone had abandoned the dog before the puppies were born to avoid having a dog with a litter of puppies. The mother dog was extremely protective of her litter and only ventured away from them to get the food the farmer had left for her. He had tried to capture the animals to no avail.

The problem was that the field was soon to be flooded and that would endanger the lives of mom and puppies. He implored CAPS to help him spare the lives of these orphans. Our dedicated team of volunteers and shelter workers immediately hatched a plan to bring the brood to CAPS.

First, they would have to gain the trust of the mother dog. Volunteers took food to the field twice each day and stayed within the area. Eventually, the dog ventured closer and closer to them because getting food was worth the risk. After a week of this strategy, with time running out, eight CAPS volunteers and staff descended upon the field.

With high hopes and many hands to help, they circled the field and carefully moved toward the mom and pups. It started out to be an organized rescue effort but immediately turned into a slapstick comedy of zigzagging pups trying to escape.

The team started their quest at 10 a.m. and persevered until 7 p.m. Eventually, they rescued a very skinny mother dog and four beautiful puppies. Thank you to all of our wonderful staff and volunteers. You are doggone great!

Dry cat food and Friskies wet. Dry dog food and Pedigree wet food. Our current supplier of donated food is no longer distributing food to shelters. We need help to maintain our guests.

Puppy milk, puppy pads, and Taste of the Wild puppy food. We have puppies that need lots of care and supplies.

Folks who need low-cost spaying/neutering for dogs or cats. SNAPS program details below.

Aluminum cans. If you have, cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500) and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

Rosie and Ernie Lorentzen for donating 20 bags of shaving for our kennels. A big bark of thanks to you!

All the folks who donated on Giving Tuesday. Paws applause to you!

Thanks to everyone who voted CAPS the second best non-profit in Fallon. All tails are wagging for you!

CAPS is now open, by appointment only, for adoptions, SNAPS, and food pantry.

January Pet Holiday: National Train Your Dog Month

SNAPS is a program offered to Churchill County residents through CAPS that provides low-cost spay/neutering for cats and dogs. To qualify for SNAPS, you need to have one of the following: Medicaid, a child enrolled in NV Check Up Program, food stamps, 2020 tax return stating income is less than $30,000 or veterans disability card including a photo ID. Also required are a Churchill County ID and a co-pay. For information, call CAPS at 423-7500.

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer.