The new year features Sarah Borges and The Broken Singles

Sarah Borges and The Broken Singles will make their Fallon debut at the Oats Park Arts Center’s Barkley Theatre on Jan. 25, the first show of the new year. The box office, Art Bar and galleries open at 7 p.m., with the performance beginning at 8 p.m. A post-performance question and answer with the artists is also planned.

Tickets are $17 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at Jeff’s Copy Express, ITT at Naval Air Station Fallon or call the Churchill Arts Center at 775-423-1440 or email info@churchillarts.org.

A free conversation with the artist begins at 3 p.m., also at the Oats Park Arts Center.

Since bursting onto the national scene in 2005 as the lead singer of the Broken Singles, she hasn’t allowed a speck of dust to settle on her sound or her story. Instead, the Massachusetts native has just kept on moving and shaking.

Borges has gone from frontwoman to solo act, to frontwoman again and has deftly navigated the weird road that winds from emerging artist to veteran performer. She’s made seven records and racked up countless touring miles. She’s collected shiny things, including an Americana Music Award nomination, multiple Boston Music Awards, and song credits on TV shows Sons of Anarchy and The Night Shift. Bands like Los Strait Jackets and Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys have brought her out on the road with them. Cowboy laureates Steve Berlin and Dave Alvin have lined up to collaborate with her.

As if all that wasn’t fodder enough for a compelling rock ’n’ roll narrative, in the last few years Sarah has been married and divorced, become a mother, and gotten sober. It’s a whole lot of moving and shaking for someone who just turned 40, but don’t expect to find her pumping the brakes anytime soon.

“I’m not slowing down,” Borges says. “I’m gonna keep on seeking the next sound, the next song, the next chapter of who I am.”

Headlining that next chapter is a new album titled Love’s Middle Name, which rolled out in October on Blue Corn Music.