This month’s performance presents Kroma Quartet

Based in the Los Angeles area, the Kroma Quartet’s repertoire covers a very broad range of musical genres, from classical to contemporary; including, for example, “Eleanor Rigby” by the Beatles and “Dark Horse” by Katy Perry to the rhapsodical concert piece, “Csárdás.” All classically trained, this talented and diverse group of musicians are teaching artists, and have performed at The Grammys, on American Idol, The Voice and the American Music Awards, as well as for film scores and television shows.

The Kroma Quartet appears in Fallon on March 28 at the Oats Park Art Center. In addition to 8 p.m. show, a free conversation with the artist is at 3 p.m.

The box office, Art Bar and galleries open at 7 p.m., with the performance beginning one hour later. Tickets are $17 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at Jeff’s Copy Express, ITT at Naval Air Station Fallon or call the Churchill Arts Center at 775-423-1440 or email info@churchillarts.org.