This week’s meetings

Churchill County School Board

The Churchill County Board of School Trustees will meet Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

PUBLIC COMMENT:

For public comment, members of the public can comment in person, electronically, or email their comments to comments@churchillcsd.com.

Agenda

• Churchill County Middle School Staff will present information about their Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program.

• The latest Student Enrollment Data will be provided to the Board of Trustees (written report provided).

• Update regarding District-related matters

• Approval of the FY2021 Amended Budget.

• For Discussion Only: Trustee Kathryn Whitaker will provide information to the Board of Trustees regarding the Nevada Association of School Boards’ Legislative Platform.

• The Board will hear information regarding a proposed agreement with the Nevada Classified School Employees Association resolving several issues, including withdrawal of Petition for Judicial Review of EMRB decision, resolution of tasks assigned to Maintenance and Account Technicians, two days off for 260-day employees, an extra day of work classified staff who are not 260-day employees, and a $100 bonus for all classified employees, and related matters.

• Report regarding the fiscal impact of the proposed changes to the 2018-2020 School Year Negotiated Agreement between the Churchill County School District and the Nevada Classified School Employees Association.

Churchill County Commissioners

Churchill County Commissioners meet Wednesday at 1:15 a.m. at the Churchill County Administrative Building, Commission Chambers, 155 N. Taylor St.

Agenda

• Presentation of 4th Quarter 2020 Employee Service Awards, Jim R. Barbee, County Manager

Consideration and possible action re: Update of current activities, plans, or actions related to the Bureau of Land Management’s Carson City District.

• Update to Recreation Coordinator position from a part-time position to a full-time position.

• Contract award to McFadden Electric, LLC for $600,000 to perform work on the Churchill County Civic Center.

• Contract award to Overhead Fire Protection for $186,688 to perform work on the Churchill County Civic Center.

• Contract award to D & D Plumbing, Inc. for $677,972.00 to perform work on the Churchill County Civic Center.

• Approval of a Contract with Mark Stafford, Commercial Real Estate Appraiser, not to exceed $7,500.00 to assist in appraising and defending the appraisals of solar and geothermal properties in Churchill County.

• Discussion of Churchill County’s response to COVID-19.

• Approval of an Agreement for purchase of a Conservation/Restrictive Use Easement with Ronald Duane Lawrence on Assessor’s Parcel Number 009-111-02, totaling 80.00 acres with 71.50 irrigated acres.

• Approval of an Agreement for Purchase of a Conservation/Restrictive Use Easement with Christopher E. Olivo and Cynthia A. Olivo on Assessor’s Parcel Number 009-091-13, totaling 27.04 acres of land with 23.04 irrigated acres.

• Approval of the Contract Extension Agreement with Cassidy & Associates for $135,000, effective January 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021.

• A Parcel Map Application filed by Churchill County to split the parcel into two lots for property located at 2575 Casey Road, Assessor Parcel Number 008-792-04, consisting of 5.05 acres in the R-1 land use district, whereby the applicant proposes to use the new parcel created for a new well for the county’s water system.