Thursday storm to bring snow

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch beginning Thursday for Northern Nevada.

The Sierra can expect a foot or more of snow above 5,000 feet, while valley locations may see 2-6 inches. The NWS is also predicting a rain and snow mix for the Lahontan Valley later in the week. Meteorologist Zach Tolby said Tuesday Reno and Carson City could receive as much as 6 inches of snow as levels drop.

As with last week's storm that pounded the Sierra and along the eastern Sierra range, the NWS said expect gusty winds that will make traveling hazardous on the Interstate highways and U.S. Highway 50 leading out of Fallon. Major pileups due to icy conditions on both Interstate 580 at the Galena Bridge and Interstate 80 eastbound near Mustang resulted in road closures last week.

A 20 percent chance of snow will hit the valley tonight and a 50 percent chance of either snow or rain on Thursday. Winds could gust as high as 45 miles per hour. Snow could develop Thursday night with accumulations between 2-4 inches. Expect more snow on Friday with new accumulations of 1-2 inches.

“If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing.”NWS warning Recommended Stories For You

The weather service has predicted snow showers for the weekend. Tolby said the Lahontan Valley could pick up several inches of snow.

"It will be light and showery," he said.

Expect warm highs today and Thursday between 40-50 degrees, but the thermometer will drop for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 30s, lower 40s. Morning lows will range in the mid-to-high 20s.

According to the NWS winter storm warning, "Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time."

For those commuting out of the area, check with http://nvroads.com/ for the latest road conditions. Be prepared for blowing snow between Fallon and Fernley and also between the Leeteville junction and Stagecoach.