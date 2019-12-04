Tickets remain for ‘A Ceremony of Carols’

The Churchill County High School Music Department presents “A Ceremony of Carols; A Christmas Celebration” on Friday and Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night.

“A Ceremony of Carols” will take place in the parish hall at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Tedford Lane in Fallon.

A small number of tickets remain. Tickets are $30 each or a table for eight for $200. All seats are reserved. A silent auction and raffle round out this memorable event.

Tickets may be purchased at the Churchill County High School Office at One Greenwave Circle. All proceeds support Churchill County music students.

This festive event includes fantastic music, a royal court, a four-course dinner featuring tri-tip steak, and holiday cheer for family and friends.