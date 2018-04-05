Toney Rocks brings soulful vibes at Telegraph April 13

Las Vegas-based national touring singer-songwriter Toney Rocks is bringing a soul stirring, Americana Friday night at Telegraph Coffee & Tap April 13.

Fallon is one of the stops for his national tour and new album, "Drifting," releasing in upcoming months. Since 2017, two singles from the album have been released receiving national airplay and international raves.

Rocks delivers an intimate concert exploding with diversity featuring his soulful singing supported by acoustic guitars, ukulele and piano.

The Las Vegas Weekly recently named Rocks as one of 10 Las Vegas Artists to Watch in 2017, as his song writing is steeped in folk, blues and rock influences. His ambitions has led him to share the stage as a guest with folk music legend, David Bromberg.

In addition to headlining concerts around the country, he has opened for artists such as Corey Harris and Jarekus Singleton.

Show begins at 8 p.m. for all ages, $5 general admission at the door at Telegraph Coffee & Tap, 1805 W. Williams Ave.