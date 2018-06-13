Top 8 Candidates rank for School Board of Trustees

Churchill County voted for its top eight candidates for the school district's Board of Trustees during Tuesday's primary. The top eight advance to November where the top four will be elected.

Results were announced at the Commissioner's building.

Out of the 12 candidates and 15,734 votes, incumbents Carmen Schank, Matt Hyde, and current Board President Clay Hendrix surpassed the primaries; Schank with 2,231, Hyde 1,733, and Hendrix 1,331.

Schank's total topped the eight, followed by Fred Buckmaster with 2,076, and Tedd McDonald at 1,995.

"It's very humbling to think that folks have confidence in me and to recognize my goal to improve things," McDonald said. "Fallon is my home and we have to potential to bring more to the county."

As well as a former teacher, Buckmaster coached the freshman, Junior Varsity, and Varsity Football, boys and girls golf, JV baseball within Churchill County High School; Little League baseball, Sierra Youth Football, and served as an Assistant FFA advisor and Board Members of Churchill County Parks and Recreation.

Recommended Stories For You

"I think it's a great deal," Buckmaster said, in regards to the primary results. "I appreciate all of the support and if I get elected in the general, I don't want to let anyone down."

Candidates Amber Getto placed with 1,926; Deby Smotherman with 1,144; and Patty Julian with 1,241.

"I'm excited and privileged to be in the top eight," Smotherman said. "The next step from here is to get through the top four."

Getto works part-time for the school district and is a full-time farmer. She also is a 1993 graduate of CCHS and raised four children in the school district.

As Getto is a small business owner and works in the agricultural industry, she wants to expand the CTE and vocational courses, along with safety.

Julian also is from an agricultural background and is currently a Embryologist Lab Manager Nevada Center for Reproductive Medicine. She also is a supporter of CTE and vocational programs.

Hyde also is an alumni of Churchill County schools, coached sports for two decades, and completed seven months as first term trustee.

"We have a great board and I'm happy to serve on this board," he said during Candidates Night May 22. "Youth deserves every bit of time and this is a way I can give back to the community."

Hendrix has served on the board for eight years and is serving his third term as the board's president. Schank has taught music, art and third grade after 20 years of service, appointed to the Board in January of 2012, as well as the Nevada Association of School Boards.

Profiles of each candidate can be viewed at lahontanvalleynews.com.