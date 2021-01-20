Track operators vote for 1/8-mile format in several categories, jackpots in ET Finals

Top Gun Raceway will run races in both 1/4- and 1/8-mile formats this season after track operators voted to use the 1/8-mile distance for the ET Finals.

Thomas Ranson



The 2021 drag racing season will have a modified distance when it comes to the ET Finals in Sacramento.

For the Super Pro and Pro categories along with the high and low roller jackpot, these will be contested in 1/8 mile instead of the 1/4 mile. John Stauverman of Top Gun Raceway said the decision was made by a majority vote at the track operators meeting this month. He said the NHRA and Division 7 tracks continue to see an “exciting” increase in interest with the 1/8-mile racing across Super Pro and Pro.

“Top Gun Dragstrip has customarily followed the format of the Summit ET series finals, and with that we are excited to announce that for the 2021 season and possibly further the categories of Super Pro and Pro will be contested using the 1/8-mile format,” Stauverman said on Top Gun’s Facebook page. “Class breaks and allowances will be converted to 1/8 mile and safety rules will apply.”

The Sportsman and Motorcycle categories will continue to be contested on ¼ mile. Stauverman said that the tree configurations and options will remain the same for all categories regardless of distance raced. Jackpots and trophy races not specific to any category will also be contested using 1/8-mile format.

The popular Five Dollar Friday and Five Dollar Saturday events will continue to be ¼ mile. Specialty groups or association groups, however, will have the option of their own choosing.

“We are excited along with the NHRA and other tracks to possibly help increase the number of participants in these 2 classes and continue to encourage racers to ‘race the strip, and not the street,’” Stauverman added. “We look forward to this new format and hope that everyone can find this format to be new, competitive and interesting for the participants and spectators. We encourage others who have raced 1/8 mile to join us in participating in the Summit ET series at Top Gun.”