Treat your dog to a special treat

Sady is a gorgeous two-year-old Siberian husky mix. She has sky blue eyes that look into your soul. Her favorite things are water and long walks. She’s the darling of doggie day care. Sady is an escape artist and would do best with a family who can spend time with her. Come out and meet this adorable girl.

Today is National Dog Day and it’s doggone time to treat your BFF to a special surprise. It’s amazing that so many places catering to humans are now including dogs. I did a little research on the fast food places that offer specialties for your pet, and I would like to share that with you.

I’m almost embarrassed to admit, this but every time we go to Starbucks I ask for a big Puppuccino for Watson. He is a big boy, and he really enjoys them. A Puppuccino is a miniature cup filled with whipped cream. The last time I asked for one the Barista said, “Yes, we intend to get everyone addicted, even dogs.”

Another place that serves treats for your pup is Sonic Drive-in. As you place your order, mention that your dog is with you, and would like a treat. When your carhop delivers your dinner, your BFF will get a treat and you can enjoy the experience together.

We don’t have a Shake Shack in Fallon, but when you are in Reno you can check out the dog-friendly menu. The two most popular items are the Bag O’ Bones, which includes five biscuits and a Pooch-ini, which is a scoop of custard with two dog cookies. What a yummy treat!

At In-N-Out Burger your pup can enjoy a Pup Patty, a special unseasoned beef patty specifically made for a “pupalucious” experience. It just might save you from having a begging buddy staring at your lunch. Unfortunately, if your pal is like Watson, he will be finished long before you even start.

When you are ordering goodies at Dairy Queen, ask for a complimentary Pup Cup, which is a small portion of vanilla soft serve ice cream with a dog cookie. Of course you can always get a child-size cone and take a lick before you give it to your buddy. That’s kind of cheating, isn’t it? My brother used to always take a big lick out of my cone before he handed it to me. Grrr!

The most important thing to remember when getting treats for you BFF is that the calories add up quickly and a treat should be just that a treat.

IN NEED OF

We are still searching for someone with a big truck 52” (that can be loaded from a dock) who is willing to pick up food from Chewy’s. If you are that person, give us a call at 775-423-7500.

Items for the CAPS annual garage sale. Call 775-423-7500 to have us pick up items.

Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

SHOUT OUT TO

The wonderful families who adopted Hershey, Stella, Thor and Sally. A Four-Paw-Salute to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS is open, by appointment only, for adoptions, SNAPS, and food pantry. We cannot accept volunteers until further notice. Call 775-423-7500.

DON’T FORGET

August Pet Holiday: National Dog Day is Aug. 26.

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy the same selection of products, low prices, and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you. We receive money quarterly from your purchases.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Visit the CAPS website (http://www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me at jkwmil@outlook.com.