Tree lighting begins hometown Christmas
LVN Editor Emeritus
Holiday Events
According to the city of Fallon’s master calendar, the following holiday events will be held during the month.
Friday
Churchill County High School Ceremony of Carols
St. Patrick’s Parish Hall, beginning 6:30 p.m.
775-423-2181
The Coaches Christmas Concert
The Fallon Theatre
Begins after the tree lighting to 8 p.m.
Admission is $5 and includes a free small popcorn
Sagebrush Sisters Holiday Art Show
Old Post Office
North Maine Street
1 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Churchill County High School Ceremony of Carols
St. Patrick’s Parish Hall, beginning 6:30 p.m.
775-423-2181
Sagebrush Sisters Holiday Art Show
Old Post Office
North Maine Street
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
William N. Pennington Life Center
Christmas Craft Fair
952 S. Maine St.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cookies with Santa
1805 W. Williams Ave.
2-5 pm.
775-422-5800
Santa’s Wonderland
City Hall Courtyard
3-5 p.m.
Fallon Lights of Christmas
Heritage Arena, 1001 Sheckler Cutoff.
The family festive and tree auction is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Proceeds go toward Toys for Tots.
Dec. 10
A Christmas Carol
A Churchill County H.S. production
Fallon Theatre
6 p.m.
Admission by donation: proceeds to benefit the Fallon Theatre
Dec. 11
A Christmas Carol
A Churchill County H.S. production
Fallon Theatre
6 p.m.
Admission by donation: proceeds to benefit the Fallon Theatre
Dec. 12
Lahontan Valley Concert Choir
Christmas Concert
7-9 p.m.
Dec. 14
Christmas on the Farm
Lattin Farms
775-867-3750
Dec. 15
Christmas on the Farm
Lattin Farms
775-867-3750
Churchill County Museum
Annual holiday open house
11 a.m. to 1p.m.
Fa La La La La Tintabulation
Handbell Ensemble
1-2 p.m.
Churchill County Museum
Comstock Cowboys
Christmas Concert
Barkley Theatre, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
775-423-3040
Dec. 18
The Polar Express
Fallon Theatre
6-8 p.m.
775-423-6210
Tickets $5 per seat
Dec. 20
Christmas on the Farm
Lattin Farms
775-867-3750
Dec. 21
Christmas on the Farm
Lattin Farms
775-867-3750
Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Fireworks and Bonfire
6 p.m.
Churchill County Fairgrounds
New Year’s Eve Black & White Masquerade
8 p.m.-midnight
Churchill County Museum
775-423-3677
If your organization or business has a holiday event for December, please send the information to news@lahontanvalleynews.com.
It’s been to look like Christmas, all around the city and valley.
With the arrival of the 50-foot white fir tree that was delivered last week, city of Fallon crews began standing the tree up behind the Maine Street fountain, stringing 10,000 lights and preparing the tree with a festive look of red garlands.
The annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday at 6 p.m. is celebrating its 90th year when the first tree was brought into Fallon. Prior to the tree lighting, the city hosts an open house at City Hall and at the Douglass House, which represents an example of Queen Anne architecture, beginning at 4 p.m. In addition to students and adults singing Christmas songs, fireworks and a snow display will bring an additional flavor to the evening’s festivities. Afterward, children will be able to sit with Santa and tell him of their toys wishes. Various groups will be dishing out goodies, and the Masonic Lodge sets up a table to hand out hot chocolate.
The honored guest to light the tree is Lila Lou Guazzini, a lifelong resident of Fallon. Guazzini, who was born on Feb. 18, 1930, to Ernest and Lilly Baumann. As one of three children, Guazzini grew up on a farm, learning a very strong work ethic at a very young age. In May 1950, she married her high-school sweetheart, Louie Guzaaini and they had four children: Sam, Morena, Virginia and Ted. Louie, though, died on June 7.
The children grew up in the family business of farming, cattle, dairy and beef. Later they opened a mini-market at Harmon Junction. The Guazzinis we also involved with truck farming and grew potatoes, onions and melons in the summer. At their house, they had a vegetable stand.
Preparing for the big night has taken a week of planning and hard work. While the city slept last Tuesday— or the early risers prepared for work—crews battled the early morning cold, and later in the day, they began to spruce up the tree, beginning with the star on top.
Deputy Public Works Director Ryan Swirczek said this year’s tree was obtained from Snowy Peaks Tree Farm in Foresthill, Calif., near Auburn. Swirczek said several employees from Public Works visited the tree farm and selected the white fir tree.