Tree lighting begins hometown Christmas

If your organization or business has a holiday event for December, please send the information to news@lahontanvalleynews.com.

According to the city of Fallon’s master calendar, the following holiday events will be held during the month.

It’s been to look like Christmas, all around the city and valley.

With the arrival of the 50-foot white fir tree that was delivered last week, city of Fallon crews began standing the tree up behind the Maine Street fountain, stringing 10,000 lights and preparing the tree with a festive look of red garlands.

The annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday at 6 p.m. is celebrating its 90th year when the first tree was brought into Fallon. Prior to the tree lighting, the city hosts an open house at City Hall and at the Douglass House, which represents an example of Queen Anne architecture, beginning at 4 p.m. In addition to students and adults singing Christmas songs, fireworks and a snow display will bring an additional flavor to the evening’s festivities. Afterward, children will be able to sit with Santa and tell him of their toys wishes. Various groups will be dishing out goodies, and the Masonic Lodge sets up a table to hand out hot chocolate.

The honored guest to light the tree is Lila Lou Guazzini, a lifelong resident of Fallon. Guazzini, who was born on Feb. 18, 1930, to Ernest and Lilly Baumann. As one of three children, Guazzini grew up on a farm, learning a very strong work ethic at a very young age. In May 1950, she married her high-school sweetheart, Louie Guzaaini and they had four children: Sam, Morena, Virginia and Ted. Louie, though, died on June 7.

The children grew up in the family business of farming, cattle, dairy and beef. Later they opened a mini-market at Harmon Junction. The Guazzinis we also involved with truck farming and grew potatoes, onions and melons in the summer. At their house, they had a vegetable stand.

Preparing for the big night has taken a week of planning and hard work. While the city slept last Tuesday— or the early risers prepared for work—crews battled the early morning cold, and later in the day, they began to spruce up the tree, beginning with the star on top.

Deputy Public Works Director Ryan Swirczek said this year’s tree was obtained from Snowy Peaks Tree Farm in Foresthill, Calif., near Auburn. Swirczek said several employees from Public Works visited the tree farm and selected the white fir tree.