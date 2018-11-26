Trustees receive information on cannabis, vaping

The Churchill County School Board received an update on the number of incidences for grades six through 12 at its Nov. 14 meeting.

Churchill County High School Principal Scott Winter said 13 incidences — four for marijuana — have occurred since the beginning of the first semester in August. He said one referral for alcohol, though, involved five students. Churchill County Middle School Principal Amy Word said she hasn't had problems at her campus.

Winter said the major problems, though, are with student vaping and marijuana edibles, which have the appearance of candy. Winter said more students are trying to hide their vaping, which could be inhaling tobacco or cannabis products.

According to numerous websites, the newest and most popular vaping product is the JUUL, a small, sleek device that resembles a computer USB flash drive. Winter said the size makes it easier for students to conceal.

Winter said health education classes will address vaping with students as will the Churchill Community Coalition. Trustee Matt Hyde said vaping should fall into the same category as alcohol. Trustee Phil Pinder, a retired high school teacher, recommended law enforcement personnel should come into the schools and educate teachers with the signs of marijuana use.

Before the update on marijuana use and other major incidents in the school district, Bonnie Hargis, Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports coach, informed trustees about the use of PBIS in the schools. She said the program creates effective learning environments but using the science of behavior.

"PBIS benefits both students and staff," Hargis said.

This year, CCSD is in tier, which uses a matrix to define expectations.

Kimi Melendy, director of Educational Services, said the implementation would begin in the second semester.

Superintendent Dr. Summer Stephens said the school district has begun discussion with the Fallon Police Department about restoring a student resource officer. Before schools were strapped with funding 10 years ago, the school district and FPD funded an officer who spent half his time at the middle school, then called Churchill County Junior High School, and the high school.

Newly-elected Sheriff Richard Hickox said he supports the need for an SRO in Churchill County.

Stephens also discussed an update on the strategic plan and goals.

In new business, Ozzie Henke, director of maintenance, updated trustees on plans to use volunteer labor to construct a concession stand for the high school athletic area.

The plan is to build the concession stand and have it ready in the spring. Trustees voted to move forward with the plan.

Henke said the facility also will have hot and cold running water.

The board received information on the blended learning community pilot program at the middle school and concerns how eighth grade students matriculate to CCHS to continue their learning.

Blended learning refers to a combination of methods including, but not limited to, face-to-face instruction, flexible groups and use of technology.

Trustees discussed the process and procedure to conduct the superintendent evaluation at their December meeting, and legal counsel Sharla Hales went over a new policy on relationships, interactions and communications between district employees, representatives or volunteers and students.