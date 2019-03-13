Trustees to recognize winter athletic teams

A regular meeting of the Churchill County Board of School Trustees is Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. in the Churchill County School District Administration Office, 690 S. Maine St.

The board will recognize the Churchill County High School Archery Team for placing second in the Nevada State National Archery in the Schools Program competition; girls basketball coach Anne Smith for being selected as the 2019 Northern 3A Coach of the Year; Churchill County High School 2019 NIAA Class 3A Nevada State Girls Basketball Champions; boys basketball coach Chelle Dalager for being selected as the 2019 Boys Basketball Northern 3A Coach of the Year; and the Churchill County High School 2019 NIAA Class 3A Nevada State Boys Basketball Champions.

The board also will recognize athletes from each sport for individual honors.

Updates from the superintendent, Business Services, Educational Services and board members.

The board will receive information regarding potential refunding options in connection with the refinancing of all or a portion of the Churchill County School District, Nevada, General Obligation (Limited Tax) School Improvement Bonds (PSF Guaranteed), Series 2009 (the "2009 Bonds") and the Churchill County School District, Nevada, General Obligation (Limited Tax) School Improvement Bonds (PSF Guaranteed), Series 2010A (Taxable Direct Pay Build America Bonds) (the "2010A Bonds").

The board will receive information on, discuss, and may take preliminary action on the following policies: Policy 4116.0 — Licensed Personnel — Duties and Responsibilities; Policy 4138.0 — Complaints Concerning School Personnel; For Review Only: Regulation 4138.0 — Complaints Concerning District Personnel; and Policy 4144.0 — Prevention of Sexual Misconduct Toward Students.