Two injured in shooting at Fallon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At 1:30 p.m. today, a shooting occurred at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Richards Street in Fallon.

Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford said the gunman, who lives close to the church, entered from the back of the church and injured two in front of congregation members. One was transported to the hospital. His condition is not known. .

Tedford said the suspected gunman is in custody and that Fallon police are interviewing witnesses.